This Morning stars ‘delighted’ to see Holly Willoughby TV return

Holly Willoughby former co-stars expressed their delight at her return

Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson, stars of This Morning, have discussed Holly Willoughby's eagerly anticipated return to Dancing on Ice.

The 42-year-old ITV presenter, absent from screens since her departure from This Morning in October after a 14-year tenure, made a triumphant comeback on Sunday night.

Returning for the launch of the new ice skating competition series alongside the new host and Phillip Schofield’s replacement, Stephen Mulhern, Holly's former co-stars expressed their delight at her return.

On Monday’s episode, Dermot insisted Holly was back ‘where she belongs’.

‘Our wonderful Holly, back on television where she belongs, it was just wonderful to see her,’ he said. while Josie – who made a cameo appearances of her own during the programme – was similarly overjoyed.

‘She looked amazing! I gave her the biggest hug,’ she added. ‘No one does it like the Willoughby!’

Holly did not address her own absence from TV as she opened the show over the weekend, instead focusing on introducing Stephen to the audience.

She asked DOI fans to give him a ‘huge welcome’, saying: ‘To the greatest show on ice, and let’s hear it for the amazing cast of 2024. Let me just say a huge welcome to Stephen Mulhern.’

On Holly’s comeback, PR, brand and culture expert Lynn Carrat told her return to Dancing on Ice will be ‘critical’ after her turbulent year.

‘This series of Dancing on Ice is critical for Holly because she needs to reconnect with the viewers.