Prince Harry advised not to write 'Spare's' sequel

It appears that Prince Harry will add to his memoir Spare, as the first edition omits information on his subsequent life.



According to MailOnline, royal author Robert Hardman states: "The most concerning thing about the book for the Palace was the concealment of significant portions of more recent occurrences.

"It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life, and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part – less than a fifth – of Prince Harry’s memoir. This suggested either a sequel or, perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course."

Harry has been cautioned by authority Richard Fitzwilliams not to pen another memoir in the interim.

He told Daily Express US: "The publication of Harry’s memoir Spare began a dreadful year for the Sussexes which saw them lose Spotify and their popularity plummeted in the ratings in the US."

"They were mocked and Harry’s revelations in Spare were often unwise and were also laughed at."

"Harry revealed he had cut some 400 pages from it, because they were so sensitive and, in theory anyway, these could form the basis of another book. He could also write about his childhood and Meghan could write a memoir, he further added by concluding: "However, this would undoubtedly advertise to the world that the only way they could make a living was by continuing to trash the Royal Family."