Ariana DeBose buries hatchet with Bella Ramsey over latter’s Critics Choice joke

Bella Ramsey was presenting the award for the Best Song category in which Ariana DeBose was nominated

Ariana DeBose and Bella Ramsey are letting bygones be bygones.

After Ramsey made a joke at DeBose’s expense during the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Monday, the Broadway star refused to play along and laugh at the "unfunny" joke.



However, DeBose, 32, seemingly didn’t hold a grudge against the Last of Us star, 20, with a photo circulating social media showing them hugging it out the next day at the 2024 Emmys Monday evening.

Fans of the two Hollywood stars were touched by the heartwarming interaction, with one Twitter user commenting, “It’s truly a beautiful gesture after that unsuitable joke.”

Another fan came to Ramsey’s defense, noting that she “was probably just given a script to follow.”



The joke that they were referring to was made as the Game of Thrones alum was presenting the award for the best song category – for which DeBose’s song The Wish was nominated.

After listing off the “famous voices” in the category, Ramsey quipped, “And there are the actors who also think that they’re singers: Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, Ryan Gosling.”

The camera then panned to DeBose in the audience, who clearly looked unimpressed by the jab.

But DeBose didn’t stop there, later taking to social media to double-down on her annoyed reaction, clarifying, “No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.”



DeBose’s fans also came to her support, calling out the joke’s writers for blatantly disrespecting the Broadway star.

“The disrespect to Academy winner, Tony nominee, Broadway star, Ariana DeBose is WILD. The look on her face really said it all,” one fan wrote.