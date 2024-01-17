Jason Sudeikis to unite with Sharon Horgan amid Elsie Hewitt romance rumours

Jason Sudeikis and Sharon Horgan getting together amid spark with Elsie Hewitt

Jason Sudeikis and Sharon Horgan may be seen together soon on a project.



While attending the Apple TV+ Emmy after-party in Hollywood on Monday night, the two appeared to be exchanging phone numbers, which sparked speculation that they would be working together professionally.

Outside the party, the stars clustered around the actor's phone, Jason holding his out to her while she thumbed through the screen.

At one point, Sharon turned back to Jason with a huge smile on her face, suggesting that their exchange was going well.

Sharon looked stunning with her hair in loose waves and a glossy shine, along with a metallic dress and puff sleeves.

She carried a black satiny clutch with a classy bow on it.

Jason looked dapper with a black bow tie and white tuxedo jacket.

Ted Lasso, Jason's popular Apple TV+ series, was up for multiple Emmys that evening. Although the show lost all of its nominations, the actor was still having a blast as he celebrated with co-star Hannah Waddingham after the show.

In the Apple TV series, the 49-year-old actress plays Rebecca Welton, while Jason plays Ted Lasso, the main character.

Aside from his profession, Jason has been in the news due to a suspected relationship with Elsie Hewitt.

The rising artist and Sudeikis are said to have been connected since the summer of 2023, but their relationship status is yet unknown.

Jason's relationship with the actress comes after his 2020 breakup with Olivia Wilde, with whom he has two children, Otis, who is nine, and Daisy, who is seven.