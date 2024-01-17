Kylie Jenner shocks fans with ‘Kylie King’ hairdo comeback

Kylie Jenner dons pink hairdo

Kylie Jenner is back to pink again.



On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner debuted a cute and familiar hairstyle.

The 26-year-old socialite posted photographs on her Instagram account, sporting a head full of pink hair.

“hiiiii remember me,” she captioned the post.

The cotton candy-hued hair was arranged in a wavy, wispy manner that accentuated Kylie's beautifully applied makeup.

Fans were taken aback by her appearance and inquired as to whether "King Kylie," her 2010s style, was returning.

“KING KYLIE is back?!!!!!!!!!!” one admirer asked.

“The return of king Kylie!?!” one fan noted while another commented, “THE KING IS BACKKKK.”

In a video that she posted to her Instagram Stories, Kylie showed off her continued acceptance of the new appearance. She fiddled with her flimsy pink hair while perched in her luxurious vehicle.

As she rolled out of her car, Kylie chose long lashes, a hint of blush, and matte lipstick.

For her spontaneous photo shoot, she also went with a relatively understated outfit: a fitted white tank top and white leggings.

Kylie has enjoyed playing around with her hair colour throughout the years.

She has previously donned eye-popping colours of pink hair in addition to a variety of other hues.

At her sister Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West in 2014, Kylie famously wore blue hair—a look Kim eventually gave up on.

One person who will be exposed to a lot of the new pink hair is Timothee Chalamet, Kylie's new beau.

While attending the Golden Globes last weekend, the couple put on a loving display, and MailOnline's lip-reader was able to capture their conversations.

The lip reader disclosed that Chalamet said to Kylie, "You're the best," at the start of the conversation.