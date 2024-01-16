Woman reaches SC over 'gold dispute' with daughter-in-law

Representational image of a bride wearing jewellery. — Unsplash

ISLAMABAD: A unique case was heard at the top court on Tuesday with a female petitioner, Sabeeha Khanam, who brought a dispute over 10-tola gold with her former daughter

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa heard the case as the petitioner sought the overturning of a high court's verdict which was in her daughter-in-law's favour.



Justice Isa questioned the petitioner’s lawyer Zulfiqar Naqvi regarding the details of the family dispute between the two women.

To this, the lawyer apprised the court that the conflict was between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law on custody of the gold.

The top judge questioned whether her daughter-in-law was divorced and what was her Haq-e-Mehr — a mandatory payment or gift from the groom to the bride at the time of marriage.

On the query of the bench, the counsel said that the woman had been divorced and she has three children, whereas, her alimony was Rs2,000.

The chief justice remarked what the problem was in giving 10-tola gold to a mother of three children.

The apex court, subsequently, dismissed the petitioner Khanam’s appeal to overturn the high court’s verdict.