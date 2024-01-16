Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal may not be 'renewed'

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lucrative Netflix partnership may not be 'renewed' as the couple seemingly left with no creative projects to produce.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a five-year $100million (£78million) deal after the California-based couple stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

There are reports that the renewal of their partnership with the streaming giant might be in trouble.

Notably, Harry and Mehan made their debut on Netflix with their explosive documentary series about the royal family, which undoubtedly proved a financially beneficial project for the OTT platform.

Speaking of the controversial docuseries, PR expert Mayah Riaz told The Mirror that "Netflix knows that its partnership with Harry and Meghan would not be without controversy."

The expert believes that Netflix is not expecting "such huge viewing figures for every project," involving Harry and Meghan.

Mayah added the Montecito pair may feel that they are not able to offer anything to Netflix as they want to revive their careers in the coming years.

"Therefore, the partnership may not be renewed," the expert claimed.