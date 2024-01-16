Selena Gomez ready for marriage after dating Benny Blanco for six months

File Footage

Selena Gomez has reportedly found her soul mate in Benny Blanco.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Selena is convinced she's found her soul mate and doesn't see any reason to wait to seal the deal.”

“He's already calling her his wife and asking her what kind of ring she wants,” revealed an insider, noting, “It's serious!”

The rumoured romance led Gomez to be a mom as well.

“She's baby crazy right now and openly talking about how she wants that to happen,” remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Besides, Selena wants two or three kids at least, so she thinks she'd better get started right away — and Benny is on board!”

Another source pointed out that the Lose You to Love Me singer is ready for a new chapter. However, Blanco and Gomez have only been dating for six months.

Gomez had reportedly been open about her feelings for Blanco and even supported her beau against online trolls who made sarcastic comments about his physical appearance.

In a now-deleted Popfaction post, Gomez responded to one comment, “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”

Gomez wrote in another response, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”