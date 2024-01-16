Kate Beckinsale mourns loss of stepfather after he dies of 'brief illness'

Kate Beckinsale announced the passing of her stepfather Roy Battersby via an emotional Instagram post.

The 50-year-old actress revealed that her 87-year-old father died after “a brief period of illness” on social media on Monday, Jan. 15.

"It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness,” the statement posted on Beckinsale’s story read.

According to the post, Battersby passed away “peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87. Funeral will be held in London, details to follow.”

The Underworld actress also posted a video and photo montage of her father, and captioned it: “I have no words yet. @katebeckinsale_slovakia2 for making this beautiful thing. I fought for you with everything I had. Oh Roy I am so sorry I lost.”

The carousel featured the images of beckinsale with her stepfather, her mom, and other loved ones. It also showed Battersby chronicling his time in the UK during World war II.

Beckinsale previously posted photos of herself in her silver Golden Globes gown sitting beside a hospital bed, as she is joined by other family members.