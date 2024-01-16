Jeremy Allen White delivers heartfelt speech after receiving first Emmy

Jeremy Allen White delivered a heartfelt speech after receiving his first Emmy for his incredible performance in the comedy series The Bear.
The actor, who portrayed the character of a chef in the popular series, grabbed the 75th Primetime Emmy Award for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category.
The Shameless actor received his trophy on stage and said, "I’m so proud. I’m so full of gratitude to be standing in front of you all."
Speaking about his love for The Bear, White said, “I love the show so much. It filled me up. It gave me a passion, set a fire in me to match the beautiful work. I love you guys. The beautiful cast and beautiful crew I get to share a space and stage with."
During his award acceptance speech, the actor expressed gratitude towards his friends for being with him during the most difficult phase of his life.
He added, "Thank you to all those who have stayed close to me, especially in this past year. You know who you are."
“Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself," White hinted at his split from his wife.
For the unversed, the After Everything actor's wife, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce in May after over three years of marriage.
