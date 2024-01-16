BLACKPINK members extend sweet birthday wishes to Jennie

BLACKPINK members Lisa, Rose and Jisoo extend sweet birthday wishes to their beloved group mate Jennie, who turned 28 today on January 16.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa dropped an adorable photo with the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday to @jennierubyjane. I love you and me."

Rose shared a few memorable moments spent with Jennie with a heartfelt note.

The Pink Venom vocalist wrote, "Dear the hottest girl out there. HAPPY JENDAWG DAY! HI! I hope you have the most wonderful day today. So happy to call you my unnie and to have grown up with you for over a whole decade!"

The singer continued, "Everything you've always wanted to do and I will always, close or afar, be your biggest fan supporting you. This is a cute pic of us. Love uuu xxx happy birthday lovie!!! @ jennierubyjane."



Moreover, Jisoo penned a unique birthday wish in Korean featuring Jennie and her photo on a mobile charger.

As per the translation, the singer wrote, "Happy Birthday My Jendeukie. Just like your name, Jendeukie who always stuck by me closely, I hope you shine and achieve all the things that you've dreamt of when we we first met."

Jisoo continued praising the SOLO singer, saying, "Don't forget that you will always have me, someone who is always on your side, by your side. Let's hurry up and release an album and go on tour and go around side by side closely. I love you and happy birthday! P.S. You're my charger haha."

