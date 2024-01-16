Jeremy Renner recalls this day after surviving fatal accident: 'Lucky man'

Jeremy Renner is grateful to god for his new life after a nearly fatal accident.



The 53-year-old actor gave his fans a heartfelt vow on the one-year anniversary of his release from the intensive care unit following his nearly fatal snowplough accident on January 1, 2023.

"I was reminded that love, good will, hard work and a legion of good humans are getting me through every day … thank you , bless you …. And as always, I hold my promise to be better, be stronger, and grow to surpass potential…. Bless you all," Renner wrote on Instagram.

The social media post featured a picture of Renner grinning while toting a tote bag and water bottle in his gym gear. He posted the identical picture to his Instagram Story, calling himself a "lucky man" and claiming that a buddy had reminded him of the achievement.

Anil Kapoor, Indian celebrity, among many others, tweeted, "looking great you have inspired the world, Jeremy." Jeremy was acknowledged for being an inspiration to many.

Renner's appreciation has been a recurring theme on his long path to recovery, following over 30 broken bones and numerous operations.

He told People magazine that his gratitude was unmatched during his first public appearance following the injury, which took place at the red carpet premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations in April.

"I'm overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I've felt in a very, very long time, you know? Because it's not a movie that I'm promoting, It's not a show, it's my, it's my life, man, this is what I do," he said while attending the event with his daughter Ava Berlin Renner.