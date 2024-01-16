Meghan Markle turning to ‘secret pal’ in royal family amid ‘financial tightrope’

Meghan Markle, amid her mounting financial troubles, may be turning to her secret well-wishers in the Royal Family despite their rift.

It appears that Meghan and Princess Eugenie share quite a close bond as she admitted during the 2021 interview with Oprah.

“Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable. We’re friends with them as a couple, Meghan had said.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew has continued to maintain a close ties with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even after they stepped down from royal roles in 2020 over alleged unfair and discriminatory treatment of the royals.

Harry and Meghan appear to be having a “make or break” year with their lucrative Netflix contract hanging by balance, per a Hollywood executive. The Sussexes have been warned of a “financial tightrope” in the future by the exec unless they bring more original content.

As they scramble to sustain their luxurious lifestyle, Meghan may be harbouring an ulterior motive with “old friend” Princess Eugenie.

Previously, an insider told Life & Style that Meghan wants to “reconcile” with the royals in a bid to “repair the strains on her marriage with Prince Harry" caused by financial troubles.

Per personal stylist Bella Hignett claimed that Meghan still holds a key influence on Eugenie.

“They are quite old friends, but I have always felt that Eugenie is quite influenced by Meghan’s wardrobe,” Hignett told GB News, adding that Eugenie has even “copied a few items” in the past.