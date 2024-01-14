Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'financial nightmare' to get 'worse'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are faced with a lingering threat of their remaining deals ending up in disaster unless they take action.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been warned by a senior Hollywood executive about the ‘make-or-break’ situation ahead of them.

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal appears to be in danger as concerns are raised if they can “actually pull this off without either of them having any real prior experience?”

Netflix bought the rights of the Carley Fortune’s novel Meet Me at the Lake, to turn it into a movie.

“This is a make-or-break year for them in every sense. Either their company turns this project into a success or they could face a financial nightmare if Netflix pulls the plug on a new contract with them in 2025,” the exec told Express.co.uk.

The senior exec pointed out that the couple has an "alarming lack of original content" which could mean the Sussexes could find their financial worries to get worse.

He pointed out that “given their very limited success so far,” the Montecito-based couple have to “fully figure out what they want to do – and what they’re actually good at – they could find themselves walking a financial tightrope simply to survive.”