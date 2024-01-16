Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley debunk beef rumours with 2024 Emmy reunion

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reunite at 2024 Emmy awards

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have just the bond any grandmother and granddaughter have between them.



After putting an end to rumours of a dispute between them over their legal struggle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate, Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley united on the Emmys 2024 red carpet.

At the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the actress from Daisy Jones & The Six and her grandma posed side by side wearing Chanel ensembles.

Priscilla, 78, looked lovely in a long-sleeve black satin shirt tucked into a black skirt, while Keough, 34, donned a floor-length, low-cut black and silver gown with black shoes.

Their red carpet reunion occurs almost five months after Keough was named the only trustee of her late mother's estate, prompting Priscilla to refute rumours that she and her granddaughter were at odds.

“Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter,” she told the Hollywood Reporter in August.

“Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity.”

The late Elvis Presley's ex-wife claimed that she "did not agree" with Keough were "not something to fool around with," adding that the subject was "private."

“In fact, I’m having dinner with [Riley] tonight,” she told the outlet at the time.

“We understand what needs to be done. I’m there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her.”

Keough was appointed sole trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie's estate earlier that month. In addition, she was given ownership of Graceland, the famous estate in Memphis, Tennessee, which had once belonged to her grandfather, Elvis Presley.

The Girlfriend Experience alum was also awarded the ability to administer the sub-trusts of her 15-year-old half-sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood, the twin children that Lisa Marie shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

In the meantime, Priscilla received a monthly salary when she was appointed as a special consultant to the trust.

She will also be permitted to be buried in Graceland's Meditation Garden beside her deceased spouse.

In addition, it is said that Keough consented to give her grandmother approximately $1 million in exchange for becoming the only trustee of her mother's estate and $400,000 in legal fees.