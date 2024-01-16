Jane Fonda on why she never put awards on display during Tom Hayden marriage

Jane Fonda explains why she hid her Oscar trophies during Tom Hayden marriage

Jane Fonda has recently revealed why she used to hide her Oscar trophies during her marriage to political activist Tom Hayden.



In an excerpt via PEOPLE from Dave Karger’s upcoming book, 50 Oscar Nights, Jane dished why she didn’t have her awards on display.

“I wanted to play down the Hollywood part of me,” said Fonda in Karger’s book.

Fonda tied the knot with Hayden in 1973. They have two children together but the couple divorced in 1990. A year later, in 1991, Fonda married her third husband, CNN founder Ted Turner.

“Then I married Ted Turner, and his office was wall-to-wall trophies,” she told Karger.

The actress stated, “I thought, ‘He can display every frigging one of his trophies — why the hell can't I?’”

However, Fonda now kept her awards on display.

“Now I have them very prominently displayed on a bookcase in my living room,” she added.

For the unversed, Fonda was reportedly nominated for an Academy Award seven times in her career. She earned the award twice, once in 1972 for Klute and other in 1979 for Coming Home.

Meanwhile, Karger’s book 50 Oscar Nights will hit bookstores on January 23.