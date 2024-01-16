Critics Choice viewers praise host Chelsea Handler’s jab at ex Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler mocked her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy’s controversial Golden Globes hosting gig

Chelsea Handler threw shade at her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy after his controversial Golden Globes monologue – that too in front of a room full of Hollywood’s A-Listers – and fans were all for it.

While hosting the 2024 Critic’s Choice Awards Sunday, Handler, 48, seized the opportunity to mock Koy’s controversial monologue – in which he took jabs at Taylor Swift and the Barbie movie.

As the audience burst into laughter at the comedian’s joke that she would “toss around” Martin Scorsese like a “little Italian meatball,” she cleverly retorted, “Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it.”

The audience erupted into applause at the witty punchline, and viewers back home seemed to be equally enthused.

“Of course she had to call him out lmao he BOMBED and she’s a legend,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “I would have been disappointed if she didn’t.”

Another teased, “I’m sure Jo Koy can take a joke, right?” while someone else noted that they “called it,” as Handler would definitely not have let the opportunity to poke fun at her ex slide.



As viewers would know, Jo Koy seemed to throw his writers under the bus after his jokes at the Golden Globes last week didn’t land with the audience nor keyboard critics.

In an apparent attempt to save face, Koy noted about his jokes which fell flat, “Some I wrote, some other people wrote.”