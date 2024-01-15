Kaley Cuoco’s boyfriend disagrees with her that baby daughter is a ‘genius’

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have been romantically linked since 2022

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey hold their infant daughter Matilda to vastly different standards.

In fact, the Big Bang Theory alum considers her daughter a “genius,” while the Ozark actor thinks she’s just a babbling baby.

Gushing about Matilda – who just turned nine months old – to Jennifer Hudson on Monday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Cuoco spilled that her baby girl has already developed some impressive comprehension skills.

“She’s so precious you guys,” the new mom – who has been celebrating Matilda’s each and every milestone on her social media – raved.

Cuoco continued, “She is so beyond, she just started saying, ‘uh oh’ and it’s the funniest thing. I’m convinced that she says it at the correct time, like something will drop and she’ll hear something on TV and goes, ‘uh oh.’”

However, her baby daddy, Pelphrey, isn’t so convinced that Matilda quite “knows what ['uh oh'] means,” arguing that their infant “says that all day long” and that it is totally random.

But Pelphrey’s opinion doesn’t sway Cuoco, who declared that Matilda got “the ‘uh oh’ and the genius and the big eyes” all from her mom.

She further revealed that Matilda loves grooving to The Big Bang Theory theme song – evidenced by a video of Matilda clapping her hands and bouncing on a couch as the music played.

Cuoco, 38, and Pelphrey, 41 – who have been romantically linked since 2022 – welcomed Matilda on March 30, 2023.