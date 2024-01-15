Holly Willoughby ‘grand comeback’ to Dancing On Ice embraces huge responsibility

Holly Willoughby made a triumphant return to television screens with Stephen Mulhern

After over three months off-air due to an alleged kidnapping plot, Holly Willoughby made a triumphant return to television screens on Sunday evening.

Insiders reveal that her spirited appearance on the skating show was driven by a commitment with new co-host Stephen Mulhern to 'bring back the fun,' reminiscent of their children's TV presenting days."

A source has now told The Sun: 'Holly thrives on live telly and no more so than in those madcap days splurging slime and reacting to live chaos when she and Stephen first began on Ministry of Mayhem.

'They've talked about finding that same fun tone for Dancing on Ice and Holly sees this as a great way to embrace this big moment.

'This is incredibly important to her but they both think recapturing the free-and-easy tone of their early days is the way to go. She wants to lean on the strength of their past as she looks to the future.'

Holly's return to the limelight comes almost three months after she stepped down from her hosting role on This Morning after she learned of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.