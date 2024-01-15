Meghan Markle could use her 'gold mine' project to overcome financial woes

Meghan Markle could use her 'gold mine' project to cope with financial woes

Meghan Markle, who's said to be worrying about the future of her and Prince Harry's Netflix deal, could use her gold mine project to cope with the financial woes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix contract is soon coming to an end with many speculating what the couple will do next to continue their lavish life style in the US.

It remains to be seen what Harry and Meghan's next power play will actually be amid speculations about future book deals, endorsements and even property moves.

However, one expert believes that the former Hollywood actress is already sitting on a "gold mine" that the couple can reap the rewards from.

Royal expert Tom Bower believes that Meghan's autobiography could bring in big bucks for the couple, but it could further cause a damage to the royal family.

"The only thing she has got left - and I think that is her potential gold mine - is her autobiography. She has a very very vivid imagination and she'll be able to spell out an amazing story... to increase her income," he told Talk TV.

The author went on claiming that Meghan's acting career came to an end long before she married into the royal family.

"The problem is, she isn't a great actress. Her acting career ended long before she arrived in London - that's why she came here. She couldn't find any more work after Suits."

On the other hand, Harry and Meghan's company Archewell Productions is also said to be facing soaring costs in the entertainment industry after the actor and writer's strikes in Hollywood last year.

It's now been suggested that Harry and Meghan could be facing a "make-or-break year" which could see them end up in financial crisis.

However, some other experts and historians have issued strong warning to the Sussexes, with some claiming it will backfire the couple lack of any other original content on their roster.

It's to mention here that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents, who still enjoy their five-year $100m (£78m) contract with the streaming network, have just one new production lined up with the streaming platform.