King Charles snubs abdication rumours with warning to Prince William, Princess Kate

King Charles, who's said to be caretaker of the throne for his eldest son Prince William has seemingly snubbed abdication rumours in his meaningful message to the Europe’s newest King and Queen.



Prince William and Princess Kate, who were expecting a big announcement form the 75-year-old monarch, are said to b hurt as their dream of taking throne in Charles's life has seemingly been shattered by the monarch in his first statement after Queen Margrethe of Denmark's historic abdication.

There were speculations that the British monarch will also make an announcement to give the crown up to his eldest son William following in the Danish Queen's footsteps who abdicated to Frederik on Sunday. It’s the first time in 900 years that a Danish monarch has voluntarily left the throne rather than staying in post until their death.

However, the King did not hint at abdicating the throne to heir William in his statement, seemingly warning the future King that he must focus on his assigned duties instead of wasting time in thinking about any new role.



Buckingham Palace issued a statement from King Charles in which he said: “My wife joins me in writing to convey our very best wishes on the day of your accession to the throne of the Kingdom of Denmark."



In his statement the King, who's being asked to leave the throne to William over his advanced age, cleared that he has no intention to step down as he wrote: "I look forward to working with you on ensuring that the enduring bond between our countries, and our families, remains strong, and to working together with you on issues which matter so much for our countries and the wider world.”

The King's words suggest as he will serve his people till the last drop of blood.

Prince William and Harry's father also paid tribute to the outgoing Queen, Margrethe II, who has reigned since the death of her own father on January 14 in 1972, saying: “I pay tribute to the many years of service of your mother, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II, and remember fondly the frequent visits between our countries, including our visit to Copenhagen and Elsinore in 2012.”

Frederick X has taken reign with his Australian-born wife, who has become Queen Mary of Denmark.



In his first statement, the new King said: “My mother has managed to become at one with her Kingdom. Today the throne has been passed to me. I hope to be a unifying King for the future. It is a task for which I have been preparing my whole life."



“It is a responsibility that I take upon myself with respect pride and great joy,” he added.