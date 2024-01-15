ECP not 'fair', running after one party, observes Justice Musarrat Hilali

Justice Musarrat Hilali. — Supreme Court/Website

ISLAMABAD: Justice Musarrat Hilali of the Supreme Court Monday raised reservations over the conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over its handling of matters related to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the upcoming general elections on February 8.

"The Election Commission is not fair. It is running behind one party," she remarked during the hearing of the PTI's request for withdrawal of its level playing field plea.

Justice Hilali then pointed out whether the electoral body can see any other parties or not. "Does the Election Commission not see other parties?"

The plea

The PTI, in its plea, lamented the electoral body's failure to implement the top court's directions wherein it had ordered the poll organising authority to address the PTI's concerns about the absence of a level-playing field.

The application refers to the top court's December 22 ruling, in response to the PTI's petition filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution complaining of being denied equal opportunities in the political arena, where it directed the electoral body to meet with the party's representatives and address its relevant concerns.

The party contended that the ECP secretary failed to abide by the apex court's verdict as PTI candidates continued to be harassed and arrested even after the top court's ruling.

Seeking action against those responsible for violating the court's order, the party prayed to the court to ensure that its candidates are allowed to hold rallies and political gatherings.

More to follow...