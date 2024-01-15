Chris Evans, Alba Baptista pack PDA after star-studded triple date

Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista on dinner date

Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista enjoyed a date with friends.



Chris Evans and his spouse Alba Baptista appeared as though they were still in their honeymoon phase on Saturday night when they went on a date in Los Angeles.

The stunning couple, who wed in secret in September, showed off their PDA after going on three dates with Georgina Chapman, Adrien Brody, Robert Pattinson, and Suki Waterhouse.

The three couples from Hollywood were seen leaving the popular celebrity hangout Funke in Beverly Hills.

The gorgeous 26-year-old actress and the 42-year-old Marvel action actor kissed in the restaurant foyer before going outside and strolling hand in hand down the sidewalk.

Alba looked stylish in a red blouse, flared black trousers and a houndstooth coat, while Chris wore a brown jacket, blue sweater and khaki trousers for a more laid-back vibe.

A car leaving the property had Suki, looking quite pregnant, in the driver's seat while her attractive beau Robert leaped into the passenger's side.

Alongside him was Adrien's gorgeous Project Runway alum Georgina, who looked amazing in an animal print jacket. Georgina kept it casual in matching trousers and a black leather jacket.

Shortly after her divorce from rapist Harvey Weinstein in 2019, the Oscar winner and the fashion designer were associated.

It was claimed that Chris and Alba's wedding was a very private occasion.

Non-disclosure agreements had to be signed, and cell phone use was strictly forbidden.

Chris and Alba decided to invite just their closest friends and relatives.

Among the stars there were John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

The wedding was held in a remote Cape Cod home, which was conveniently near to Chris's beloved Boston.