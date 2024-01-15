Sabrina Carpenter ignites romance rumours with Barry Keoghan after LA date

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan fuel relationship rumours

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan added fuel to the already viral dating rumours as they spent time together this weekend.



Social media users have been sharing pictures of the Saltburn star and the singer of Feather attending an interactive museum in Los Angeles on Saturday.

For their evening out, they both wore casual attire. The 31-year-old Irish actor was sporting a jacket with the number "69" printed on the back.

The 24-year-old Disney Channel alum, meanwhile, looked stunning in a black coat and matching slacks, her blond hair cascading down her back.

An eyewitness described the visit to People on Sunday, saying that it "definitely seemed like a date" and that the two looked "cute" together and even "shared a little kiss."

When the couple went out to dinner in Los Angeles in December 2023, it initially raised romance rumours.

There is "no truth," a source exclusively revealed to Page Six, to the rumours that Carpenter and Keoghan are dating.

The Banshees of Inisherin actor became single in 2023 , following the birth of their son Brando with his current partner, Alyson Sandro.

In his February 2024 GQ cover story, Keoghan announced their breakup and referred to the orthodontist, whom he dated for over three years, as an "incredible mother."

Regarding Carpenter, it was previously rumoured that she was seeing Shawn Mendes.

Early in 2023, the two were seen hanging out together a lot, going on dinner dates, taking strolls during the day, and celebrating Miley Cyrus's Endless Summer Vacation album release party.

But in March 2023, Mendes, 25, said that he and Carpenter were "not dating."