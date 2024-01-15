Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes twin in winning spirits at chiefs game

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes twin at chiefs games from a social media post

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes seem to have got twinning support for their partners.



In the playoffs, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs made progress. Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes and his girlfriend Taylor Swift were winning, having fun, and sharing drinks.

Her NFL BFF, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared several Instagram photos of herself and the singer posing together in matching custom-made team jersey-style puffer coats and having fun at the event at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, a day after the Grammy winner cheered on the tight end and his team for the tenth time.

"Twinning & Winning 100 [percent]," Brittany captioned her Jan. 14 post, showing Taylor with a drink.

Plus, it was a full WAG get-together. Also pictured with the pair: Mutual friend Lyndsay Bell, the pregnant wife of Chiefs star Blake Bell, who plays tight end like Travis. In response to the post, she said, "And bumpinnnnn."

Another NFL spouse designed Taylor and Brittany's coats: Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. On Instagram, Kristin commented, "An honour of a lifetime!!!!!" Thank you @taylorswift and @brittanylynne."

"We love you and are so thankful," Brittany said.

This happened while the Chiefs beat the opposing team the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in the AFC Wild Card game Jan. 13.