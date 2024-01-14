Prince Harry, Meghan Markle skipped Golden Globes to avoid 'humiliation'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly skipped the 2024 Golden Globe Awards to avoid the 'humiliation of being mocked' on a global stage.

In conversation with Daily Express US, entertainment expert Mark Boardman shared that "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's absence from the Golden Globes could be seen as a clever move," however the couple has "to navigate a delicate balance between public acclaim and criticism."

The expert raised his serious concerns over Harry and Meghan's deafening silence, saying, "Mockery, particularly on a global stage, can have a significant impact on public image."

Mark believes that the California-based couple "often remain silent on the matter, which for me is a sign that they do not know how to handle such situations which can influence public perception."

For the unversed, comedian Jo Koy at the Golden Globes opening monologue took a dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for being 'unnecessarily' paid by Netflix.

He said, "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix."