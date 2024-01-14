Prince Harry, Meghan Markle skipped Golden Globes to avoid 'humiliation'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly skipped the 2024 Golden Globe Awards to avoid the 'humiliation of being mocked' on a global stage.
In conversation with Daily Express US, entertainment expert Mark Boardman shared that "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's absence from the Golden Globes could be seen as a clever move," however the couple has "to navigate a delicate balance between public acclaim and criticism."
The expert raised his serious concerns over Harry and Meghan's deafening silence, saying, "Mockery, particularly on a global stage, can have a significant impact on public image."
Mark believes that the California-based couple "often remain silent on the matter, which for me is a sign that they do not know how to handle such situations which can influence public perception."
For the unversed, comedian Jo Koy at the Golden Globes opening monologue took a dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for being 'unnecessarily' paid by Netflix.
He said, "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix."
As per reports, Jennifer Lopez is trying to save her 'troubled' marriage with Ben Affleck
The actress shares the screen with Joanna Lumley in the popular thriller, adaptation of Harlan Coben's novel
Prince William and Kate Middleton await a major responsibility from King Charles
King Charles and Prince Harry are reportedly on speaking terms again despite Prince William's disapproval
Kid Cudi recently erected two massive statues of himself to promote his new album 'Insano'
The revelation coincides with Paddy acknowledging that his finances have become strained