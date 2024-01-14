Adam Sandler mourns late co-star Alec Musser in heartbreaking tribute

Alec Musser starred in Adam Sandler’s 2010 comedy ‘Grown Ups’

Adam Sandler is mourning his former Grown Ups costar Alec Musser after his shocking death at the young age of 50.

Sandler, 57, took to his Instagram Sunday to pay his respects to Musser, who passed away in his home on Friday evening.

“I loved this guy,” the veteran actor and comedian fondly wrote next to a picture of Musser from the 2010 comedy drama.

He continued, “Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love.”

Reflecting on Musser’s character, Sandler concluded, “A true great sweetheart of a person.”



Musser – who rose to fame with his role as Del Henry in All My Children – left behind a fiancé, Paige Press.

Press broke the news of Musser’s death to TMZ, later taking to Instagram to mourn her late fiancé.

“Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy” she wrote alongside a picture of the couple on the red carpet.

She further declared that she will never take off her engagement ring, reassuring Musser, “I love you forever.”

A cause of death is yet to be announced.