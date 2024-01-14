Prince Harry, King Charles’ reconciliation 'only' way to restore monarchy's image

Thawing relations between Prince Harry and King Charles have been tipped as the last resort to save the monarchy in the wake of its popularity decline.

A poll conducted by YouGov last year posed grave concern over the negative view of monarchy among half of 18- to 24-years-olds, with 40 percent in agreement of bringing forth an elected head of state.

Writing for Newsweek, royal correspondent Jack Royston blamed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s consistent attacks at the royal family for the current ordeal.

Hence, he suggested that a “major intervention,” such as of “rapprochement” between King Charles and Prince William and the Sussexes “could help.”

It comes after a source told In Touch that the King was on speaking terms with the Spare author again after fallout from Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were originally said to have reconnected with Charles on his 75th birthday in November.

Royston noted that a prospective reconciliation between the estranged parties “could benefit both sides,” noting, “it would present both wings of the family as grown-ups capable of sorting out their problems without the need for open warfare in the public domain.”

However, the royal expert didn't shy away from listing down the duke’s “significant demands” from the royal family should he be approached for peace talks.

“This could be an apology and recognition of his narrative about how it all went so badly wrong to begin with, as well as some kind of redrawing of the palace relationship with the media Harry hates so much,” he explained.

Royston added, nevertheless, if Charles and William were to save face of the monarchy and bring it back into the good books of the people, then the idea of fulfilling Harry’s demands shouldn’t sound too difficult.