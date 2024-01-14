Meghan Markle poses threat to truce between Prince Harry, King Charles

Meghan Markle is understood to pose a substantial risk at thawing relations between King Charles and Prince Harry with her potential memoir.

Speaking to the Mirror, PR expert Lynn Carratt claimed that the royal family, including the King would be sadder than worried about the former actress’ plans to expose them.

She also explained that it will mar the reconciliations efforts extended from both sides in the last few months.

"I wouldn't say King Charles or other senior members of the Royal family would be greatly worried about a Meghan Markle memoir; they would be more saddened than anything else. I'm sure he'll be thinking not again," the Press Box PR mogul suggested.

The King reportedly received a heartfelt call all the way from Montecito on his 75th birthday in November, including a video message of Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, wishing their grandfather a happy birthday.

More recently, it was reported via In Touch that the Spare author was finally successful in getting through to his father and the two were able to bury the hatchet and start over, leaving Prince William feeling "betrayed".



Carratt continued: "Especially as it is believed that the relationship between King Charles and Harry is warming after they shared a phone for the Monarch's birthday.”



She noted that the King is still holding out hope for a “cordial relationship” with the family of four and to put the “last few years behind him.”

However, the expert added, “Everytime Meghan and Harry’s camp releases some more stories, their father-and-son relationship goes to steps back.”