Prince Harry could ditch Meghan Markle to reunite with royal family?

Prince Harry may ditch Meghan Markle to reunite with Prince Harry

Prince Harry is said to be desperate to reunite with his royal relatives by putting years-long rift aside as his return to the fold would be more significant to him and his children.

The Duke of Sussex seems to be more keen to reunite with the royal family compared to his wife Meghan Markle. He wants to build bridges with estranged members of his family, including his dad King Charles and brother Prince William.

But, for some royal experts, it does not seem to be an easy task for him to accomplish as he will have take some unwanted decisions to repair his fractured relationship with the Firm.

Previously, royal expert Jennie Bond said that despite the years-long rift with Harry the royal family would conditionally be willing to welcome him back into the fold.

"I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time. It’s still unlikely at the moment. He could recoup the ground he’s lost in time and be welcomed back. But I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon," Bond told OK.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell also said that it’s only a matter of time before Harry and Meghan part ways, leading to an eventual reconciliation with father King Charles and William.



"I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom." claimed Paul Burrell.

Meanwhile, some experts and fans still cling to their predictions that Harry will never ditch Meghan, but Meghan may turn her back on him.

Meghan, who's said to be obsessed about the future and how to secure a livelihood for herself and her family, has been urged to follow and respect her husband. It comes as speculation has grown surrounding Meghan's upcoming memoir.

A source has claimed: "If Meghan goes against Harry's will in her memoir it could kill all clean between the couple."