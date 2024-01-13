King Charles decides to resolve feud with Prince Harry?

King Charles reportedly decided to bury the feud with Prince Harry after the latter reached out to him at the end of 2023.

The 75-year-old monarch had been hostile towards the Duke of Sussex ever since he decided to throw the royal family under the bus after moving to the US with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

The parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet publicly made no efforts to reconcile with the King or any royal member in these four years.

However, according to sources, the Spare author reached out to his estranged father at the end of last year, an olive branch to which the King was “more than receptive”.

“They’ve had their differences, but Charles never stopped loving Harry. He was sad to lose him, even if he wouldn’t publicly admit it,” they noted to In Touch.

“The father-son bond they share never went away, and they were able to mend things pretty quickly — much to the surprise of some family members,” the insider shared.

Charles has also allegedly invited Harry along with Meghan and their two kids, to spend time with him at their Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Who knows, the quartet might end up rerouting to the UK straight to the Buckingham Palace as well.

“Charles is giving them new roles in the monarchy, but has told them to stand by for the specifics,” spilled the insider. “Let’s just say, William will not be happy about what’s in store. Rumor has it there’s going to be a major rearrangement of duties.”