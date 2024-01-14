Jason Momoa tells fans to ‘relax’ about his unusual living situation

Jason Momoa is currently working on a docuseries ‘On the Roam’

Jason Momoa is setting the record straight about his unusual lifestyle.

The Aquaman star clarified that he’s doing just fine after a misconstrued comment about his living situation stirred up concern among fans that he is homeless.

The millionaire Hollywood star – who first rose to fame with his iconic role in Game of Thrones – clarified to People Magazine in an interview published Friday that he’s “just houseless… not homeless.”

“I have a nice trailer,” he noted. “Everyone’s like, ‘Jason Momoa’s homeless.’ I’m like, ‘Relax. I got a f***ing sleeping bag.”

Momoa’s words come after an interview last week where he dished on his nomadic lifestyle and how he is currently not shackled down to one city or even one abode – especially thanks to his new docuseries On the Roam.

“I don’t even have a home right now. I live on the road,” he told the outlet Wednesday.

However, he explained that his life on the road isn’t by necessity but rather by choice – he loves every moment of it.

Though he claimed that he doesn’t see himself settling down any time soon, he now clarified that he is actually “excited” to buy a house “one day.”

He then took a jab at the rumour mill, quipping that once he does buy a house, people would say, “Jason Momoa bought a home. Holy s***. He’s got a pillow now.”