Kate Garraway to take ‘big decision’ after husband Derek Draper death

Heartbroken Kate Garraway may take a big decision after Derek Draper’s death by selling her £4 Million home where she nursed husband Draper after his care 'wiped her out financially'.

Friends of the TV presenter revealed that Kate Garraway is considering selling her North London home, where she nursed her husband Derek Draper back to health, as the extensive care he required has left her in financial distress.

The 56-year-old presenter reportedly spent thousands of pounds weekly on carers for Mr. Draper, who tragically passed away this month at the age of 56 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Kate Garraway financed two trips to Mexico for her husband's groundbreaking treatment and had to make adjustments to their home while taking time off work to assist with his care.

In 2022, Garraway faced additional financial challenges when the couple's psychotherapy company, Astra Aspera, closed with debts amounting to £184,000, resulting in a £716,000 tax bill for her. Another company, Praespero 100, experienced an £87,000 decline in assets in 2022.