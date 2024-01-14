Princess Kate urges William to reconcile with Harry amid King Charles' 'betrayal'

Kate Middleton is reportedly encouraging her husband Prince William to resolve feud with estranged brother Prince Harry.

It comes after reports that the Duke of Sussex has been successful in getting through to King Charles following years of animosity with the two now on speaking terms.

A source told In Touch the Prince of Wales “feels betrayed” with his father for allegedly choosing Harry over him.

“William warned his father that it’s only a matter of time before Harry betrays the family again,” they claimed.

It is now being alleged that the Kate is trying to play the peacemaker between the brothers as she doesn’t want to get involved in the “ugliness” of the feud.

“Kate understands why it’s difficult for William, but she’s really encouraging him to put all the drama with Harry and Meghan in the rearview,” said the insider.

“She’s not going to waste her time crying over the ugliness with Harry and Meghan.”

They insisted that the Waleses continue to come out on top despite the Sussexes’ many attempts to tarnish their image, noting, “But in the end, all they’ve done is made themselves look terrible.”