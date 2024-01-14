Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losing battle to appear likeable in any way'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been fighting a losing battle as they struggle to rise above the damage done to their reputation.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained how the consistent attacks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hurled at the royal family unveiled their “dreadful lapses of judgement.”

He also noted that the couple has been struggling financially since pulling the plug on their lives in the UK four years ago.

The parents of two have been trying to make ends meet in their luxurious Montecito mansion in California, where they moved after quitting the Firm.

2023 was particularly a bad year for the Sussexes during which they suffered both financially and in terms of popularity.



Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express, "Since Spare was published a year ago, it was a success financially but revealed dreadful lapses of judgement.

“South Park sent them up, polls showed a decline in support in the US and William was voted the most respected public figure by Gallup,” he added.

A royal watcher agreed with the analysis of the royal expert, poking fun at their financial condition in the wake of a career drought.

“Their hotshot super agent WME appears to be losing the battle to make them appear in any way likeable.

“They need to get proper jobs but it seems they have little or no relevant experience,” they added in the comments.