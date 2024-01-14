Neve Campbell reveals her plans of returning to ‘Scream’ franchise

Although the Scream franchise has suffered greatly in recent months, the adored actor who portrayed Sidney Prescott in five films over the course of 25 years isn't ruling out a comeback.



Neve Campbell was speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday afternoon at the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills when she hinted that she might not play the lead in the franchise again for some time. Since Melissa Barrera was fired in November due to her remarks on social media about the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East, the next installment, which is now in the works, has been in jeopardy. It was discovered a few days later that Jenna Ortega, her co-star, had also left the following movie.

Subsequently, a month later, director Christopher Landon announced his departure from the project, stating that his "dream job turned into a nightmare."

Campbell has clearly seen the headlines. “I know things are spinning at the moment and I would imagine they are spinning at the top trying to figure out what they’re going to do. I would not be surprised to get a call,” she revealed. “But at the same time, I made a strong statement a few years ago, which is I did not believe that the way that I was treated would’ve happened if I had been a male and that I deserve a certain thing for having carried this franchise for as long as I have.”

The legendary performer was referring to a highly publicised exit in June 2022 following a dispute over pay. “Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” per that statement.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”