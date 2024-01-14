Greg Daniels assembles writers room for new take on 'The Office'

Fans of the beloved workplace mockumentary The Office can rejoice, as creator Greg Daniels is inching closer to bringing the world of Dunder Mifflin back to our screens.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daniels has assembled a writers room to explore new ideas for a potential revival of the show, though it's not yet clear what form it will take.
This isn't the first time Daniels has expressed interest in revisiting The Office, which concluded its nine-season run in 2013. However, he has always been adamant about avoiding a straight-up reboot, emphasizing his desire for a fresh take that wouldn't simply rehash the original series.
"I'm not interested in just doing a reboot," Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "I think that would be kind of a dead end. I think there's a lot more mileage in the 'mockumentary' format, in the idea of a documentary crew going into some other world."
The new writers room suggests Daniels is now seriously considering those possibilities. While details remain under wraps, it's likely that any new take on "The Office" would feature a new cast of characters and workplace setting, potentially within the same universe as the original series.
The comedy with a Dunder Mifflin setting first ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013, but it was given a second chance on Netflix, where it was consistently one of the most watched shows in the United States on the streaming service.
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, at age 96 during the 70th year of her reign at Balmoral
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti enjoyed romantice outing on a newly opened location
Taylor Swift has a sweet bond with boyfriend Travis Kelce's mom Donna
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were spotted dancing at an afterparty earlier this week
Alec Musser appeared as Del Henry in the long-running soap opera between 2005 and 2007
Barbie star opted for mini wear instead of pink, which she dressed in throughout 2023