Greg Daniels assembles writers room for new take on 'The Office'

Fans of the beloved workplace mockumentary The Office can rejoice, as creator Greg Daniels is inching closer to bringing the world of Dunder Mifflin back to our screens.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daniels has assembled a writers room to explore new ideas for a potential revival of the show, though it's not yet clear what form it will take.



This isn't the first time Daniels has expressed interest in revisiting The Office, which concluded its nine-season run in 2013. However, he has always been adamant about avoiding a straight-up reboot, emphasizing his desire for a fresh take that wouldn't simply rehash the original series.

"I'm not interested in just doing a reboot," Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "I think that would be kind of a dead end. I think there's a lot more mileage in the 'mockumentary' format, in the idea of a documentary crew going into some other world."

The new writers room suggests Daniels is now seriously considering those possibilities. While details remain under wraps, it's likely that any new take on "The Office" would feature a new cast of characters and workplace setting, potentially within the same universe as the original series.

The comedy with a Dunder Mifflin setting first ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013, but it was given a second chance on Netflix, where it was consistently one of the most watched shows in the United States on the streaming service.