Holly Willoughby’s career to ‘take new turn’ with one ‘good move’

Holly Willoughby is urged to make a career shift amid her return to TV to grow her popularity.

The former This Morning co-host was reportedly offered a hosting gig at Netflix in a show alongside Bear Grylls, and a PR expert believes this a “good move.”

“I feel that Holly is ready to step into something new when it comes to her career and TV personality,” PR expert Rochelle White told Express.co.uk.

“Having been associated with ITV This Morning for so long, I think she is ready to make a change.”

The show will supposedly involve celebrities competing against Bear in jungle challenges. This will be the first major project for the 42-year-old, if she takes it up.

“The Netflix show is far removed from the daytime persona she is known for and could be a welcomed change,” she added.

White explained that the Netflix show will open her up to new wider audiences.”

Willoughby’s “career could take a new turn and support her efforts in changing her image,” she continued.

“This would be a good move for her financially as there’s speculation that the shows Netflix commission pay well.”

Amid her TV comeback with pal Stephen Mulhern on Dancing on Ice, an insider told The Sun that Willoughby will be “carefully cherry-picking her next projects.”