Taylor Swift shares ‘cute’ moment with Travis Kelce’s mom at wild card game

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce appeared friendly as ever as they sat in the skybox during Travis Kelce’s Saturday game in Kansas City.
Donna, 71, and Swift, 34, sat side-by-side in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium during -11 degree °C weather. The Anti-Hero singer was seen telling her boyfriend’s mom something as she covered her mouth.
The Grammy-winning musician was dressed in a custom puffer jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. She topped off her look with a white beanie to stay warm while Donna had a black parka and a blanket to stay toasty.
Donna told Extra on Saturday before the game that she will be “in the skybox and so it won’t be too cold,” adding that “the windows will be open and I am in the first row, so it’s still cold. I have to have a blanket and I’ll have my winter coat on.”
In another instance, the musician was seen swaying enthusiastically celebrating a win by her beau and Donna enjoying it right next to her.
Donna and the Cruel Summer singer have previously supported Travis at past games, including the Chiefs’ December 10 game at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Buffalo Bills defeated the hometown team.
Taylor and Travis have been dating since summer of 2023.
Tom Cruise spotted arriving in London in helicopter to attend an event
Drew Barrymore recalls last year’s scary incident with Renee Rapp in New York City on her talk show
Tina Fey shares her working experience with Tim Meadows in new Mean Girls musical movie
Jason Momoa dishes out details about his new travel series, On The Roam
Christina Aguilera explains why her daughter Summer wishes to be a manager when she grows up
Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt make a statement at the American Film Institute Awards