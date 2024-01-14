RESTLESS Kit Harrington reveals mental health issues ‘Game of Thrones’ caused

Kit Harrington talks about mental health issues

Kit Harrington talked about the “dangerous rabbit hole” he fell in after the sudden fame Game of Thrones brought.



Kit Harington claims he battled alcoholism and mental health problems as a result of his notoriety from the critically acclaimed HBO series.

In an interview with the health podcast Hidden 20%, Harington revealed that he checked himself into a rehab facility in 2019 to treat his alcoholism and received a diagnosis of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“I realized that my life was hinging on this,” he told host Ben Branson. “Luckily, it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there.”

According to Harington, he “entered rehab drunk, sobered up in there, and went, ‘F— this, not you guys in a circle. No, thank you.’”

It wasn't until Harington eventually checked into a second rehab centre that his ADHD was discovered.

“And I left that pretty quick and said, ‘I’ll try to deal with this by myself,’ which didn’t work after about four years,” he said.

Harington now claims to be "sober and present" and focuses on his two-year-old son and six-month-old daughter.

He shares his kids with Game of Thrones co-star and wife, Rose Leslie.

He claimed that when he interacts with his young children, "my head wants to go to every other thing in the room at once" and that this occasionally causes him to get "restless."

His memorable role as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones from 2011 until 2019 brought him quick stardom, which was difficult for him.

Harington “tried to project this image of utter sophistication and coolness about what I was doing, but genuinely being sort of terrified about everything.”

As it came to an end, that caused a downward spiral.

“That is a dangerous rabbit hole to fall down, because you find all of the bad stuff that people are saying as well as the nice stuff,” he said.