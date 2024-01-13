Christina Aguilera reveals her daughter wants to become her manager

Christina Aguilera shares what her daughter wants to become when she grows up

Christina Aguilera has recently opened up about her nine-year-old daughter Summer Rain’s new passion.



In a new interview with Vogue, Christina revealed that her daughter set to be become a manager for her mother particularly after spending behind-the-scenes at her Las Vegas residency in December.

“After my show on New Year’s Eve, Will.i.am comes backstage and my daughter’s there. She’s so enraptured by the world behind the scenes and the production of everything, and she loves the band and the background singers,” continued the 43-year-old.

Christina recalled, “Before I go on stage, she knows I get nervous, and she’s like, ‘You’re going to do great, mama. My manager will be like, ‘She’s coming for my job!’”

“And on the way to school the other day with her dad, she said, ‘When I grow up, I want to either be mama’s photographer or mama’s manager.’ It’s so funny,” stated the singer.

Christina disclosed that Will.i.am later came up with the buzzword for daughter Summer, who she shares with fiancé Matt Rutler.

“He was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s your daught-ager.’ So daught-ager is the word of the year. It’s just so cute,” she told the magazine.

Gushing over her daughter, Christina mentioned, “I’ve never felt so loved by probably anyone in my life as I do my little angel face. She’s just so supportive, such a light.”

“That’s 100% what she is. If I’m running late for something or have an appointment, she’s like, ‘You know they’re waiting, mama. We need to go.’ It’s hilarious,” she added.