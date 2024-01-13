Nicole Kidman finds Tom Cruise new relation with Elsina Khayrova ‘bizarre’

Nicole Kidman thinks Tom Cruise new relation with Elsina Khayrova ‘staged’

Nicole Kidman finds Tom Cruise’s romantic relation with young Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova unusual.

A source spilled to the National Inquirer, “It all seems staged and bizarre to Nicole and makes her even more thankful for her own marriage.”

Nicole parted ways from Tom in 2001 after 11-year marriage. Later, she tied the knot with music legend Keith Urban in 2006 and their relation is still going strong.

Following his split with Nicole, the Top Gun star had been married to Katie Holmes for five years and then he had few worthless relationships.

“Tom’s shown for years he’s undateable and if he thinks he's going to solve that problem by throwing money at his high-maintenance sweetie, then good luck with that,” stated an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Nicole knows what a ham Tom is. He can pour on the charm and hire out an entire restaurant for one meal, but there's no substance there.”

“Somewhere down the line, Tom’s going to get bored and distracted by other things and Elsina's going to kick him to the curb,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “It's not like he can't afford to lavish this girl with the best of the best, but Nicole believes Tom's ego and bizarre lifestyle will eventually burn this romance out like all the others!”

Another source noted, “Tom's been told Elsina could be a Putin pawn. Convincing an American icon to look sympathetic to his war-mongering agenda would be a huge international P.R. win for Putin.”

However, a report published by RadarOnline.com revealed Tom might have his own agenda for their romance.

“Tom has been looking for a new bride for years — and not just for himself,” shared an insider.