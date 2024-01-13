Princess Kate gains priceless benefit from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William continue to come out on top despite the “abhorrent” behaviour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking to GB News, former adviser on Great Britain to the US House of Representatives Lee Cohen heaped praised on the Princess of Wales for carrying herself with grace through the “appalling” conduct of the Sussexes from across the pond.

He also claimed that the Waleses end up looking “much better,” owing to Harry and Meghan’s accusations at the royal family.

“It’s hard to find any fault with the Princess of Wales”, Cohen gushed to the host. “She is as intelligent as she is beautifully exquisite and talented.”

“I believe in addition to her many talents and skills and ease with people and professionalism, I believe that she and her husband, the Prince of Wales, only benefit from the abhorrent behaviour of the Sussexes,” he continued.

“The Sussexes do appalling things and behave appallingly.

“The Wales’s look that much better. Catherine would be a jewel anywhere. She’s highly respected, deeply admired and I believe, greatly valued,” Cohen added.