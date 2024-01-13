Alison Hammond given ‘big responsibility’ by ITV bosses amid Holly Willoughby TV comeback

Stephen Mulhern is gearing up for a new role as the host of Dancing On Ice

ITV executives are reportedly considering Alison Hammond to take over as the host of Paul O'Grady's The Love Of Dogs.

The cherished comedian, who led the show from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in March last year at the age of 67.

Paul's emotional farewell episode, after 11 years on air, aired in August, leaving viewers in tears with its heartfelt opening message.

To honour the late ambassador and volunteer, TV executives express the desire to continue the show, and 48-year-old Alison is currently the leading candidate.

Her current television roles include appearances on ITV's This Morning and Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off.

A source told The Mirror: 'Paul is obviously irreplaceable but they believe that not only does Alison bring some of Paul’s trademark self-deprecating humour to proceedings, but that she can also make it her own, just as Paul did.'

A confirmation has been received that Stephen Mulhern is gearing up for a new role as the host of Dancing On Ice, marking a reunion with his longtime friend Holly Willoughby.

This reunion comes two decades after they first embarked on their on-screen careers together. Holly is set to make her return to television screens after she departs from This Morning in October last year, following an incident involving a kidnap and murder plot.