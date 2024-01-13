Insights into Late Queen's Peaceful Farewell: Her last moments are revealed

Queen Elizabeth's final moments were recorded by her most senior member of staff in an extraordinary and profoundly moving memo which can be revealed by the Daily Mail for the first time today.
Sir Edward Young, her devoted private secretary, who was at Balmoral when Her Late Majesty died on September 8 2022, noted: 'Very peaceful. In her sleep. Slipped away. Old age. She wouldn't have been aware of anything. No pain.'
The existence of the historic document, now lodged in the Royal Archives, has not been made public until now.
It forms part of a remarkable insider account of the late monarch's bravery, diligence and devotion to duty in her last hours contained in a fascinating new biography of the King, 'Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story' by the Mail's esteemed royal writer Robert Hardman.
The book is being exclusively serialised over four days from tomorrow.
The biography also reveals how, shortly after Sir Edward wrote his note, a footman brought a locked red box of paperwork found at the late Queen's deathbed.
When it was opened, staff discovered two sealed letters: one to her son and heir, now King Charles III, and the other to Sir Edward himself.
While their contents are unlikely ever to be made public, the existence of the letters shows that Elizabeth, 96, quietly recognised her time on this earth was at an end.
The box also contained her final piece of paperwork and last royal order: her choice of candidates for the prestigious Order of Merit for 'exceptionally meritorious service' across the Commonwealth.
'Even on her deathbed, there had been work to do. And she had done it,' Hardman writes of her unparalleled devotion to duty.
Hoobastank’s ‘The Reason’ is 4x platinum in the United States
Margot Robbie played the character of typical Barbie in Greta Gerwig's movie
Bill Hayes played the role of Doug Williams in for more than 50 years in around 2,000 episodes
Lisa Marie Presley’s pal, Jerry Schilling, knew her from her first breath until her last
Swifties used their eagle-eyes to spot Taylor Swift busy on her mobile phone
Zendaya unfollowed everyone from Instagram recently igniting split rumours from Tom Holland