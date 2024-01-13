Mia Goth sued for battery by MaXXXine background actor

Mia Goth has been sued by a background actor from her upcoming film MaXXXine over claims of battery and wrongful termination.

According to Variety, James Hunter dished on the actress’ rude behaviour on the set of the horror film sequel, alleging she gave him a concussion after intentionally kicking him during a scene.

Hunter was hired for three days of work to play the role of “Dead Parishioner”; he was supposed to lay on the ground for several hours covered in fake blood, “enduring ants and mosquitoes,” and Goth was to accidently step over him while running past him, via the suit.

During the fourth take, the Suspiria star nearly stepped on him, claimed Hunter, while in the next take, Goth deliberately kicked him in the head with her boot.

He claimed that the actress also “mocked, taunted and belittled” him when they crossed paths with each other in the bathroom.

Hunter later felt lightheaded while he was driving home, resulting him to pull over twice.

The next day on the set, it was revealed that Hunter had been fired, hence the wrongful termination claim against A24.