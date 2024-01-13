Bat symbol case: ECP's maliciousness must be proven, CJP Isa tells PTI

Building of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa Saturday said the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) maliciousness must be proven with regards to stripping the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) off of its "bat" symbol and reservations on their intra-party elections.

The chief justice's remarks came during the hearing of the electoral body's petition against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order favouring PTI in securing the "bat" symbol, which resumed in the Supreme Court today.

CJP Isa is heading a three-member bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarat Hilali, which is conducting the hearing.



The commission filed its plea on Thursday expressing dissatisfaction with PHC's verdict and decided to challenge the decision in the apex court, seeking its revocation.



The PTI, subsequently, filed a plea in the PHC against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and other ECP members for not following up on the PHC’s order.

Bat symbol case

The election commission, on December 22, barred the PTI party from keeping its ‘bat’ symbol for the upcoming February elections, citing irregularities in their internal polls that did not comply with the party's own constitution and election laws.

Following the ECP's decision to revoke their symbol, the PTI challenged it in the PHC. A single-member judge granted temporary relief, reinstated the bat symbol, and referred the case to a larger bench for a hearing on January 9.

Then, on December 30, the polling body challenged the PHC’s jurisdiction over the matter. However, in a dramatic turn of events, the PHC reversed its earlier decision and upheld the ECP’s order.

Facing the prospect of losing its iconic cricket bat symbol for the upcoming elections, the PTI took its fight to the highest court in the land — the Supreme Court. However, in a strategic move, they later withdrew their appeal, hoping for a favourable outcome from the PHC.

And the PTI did get what it wanted. The PHC Wednesday declared the commission’s order “illegal, without any lawful authority and of no legal effect”. However, the ECP challenged it decision in the country's top court.

More to follow...