PETTY Khloé Kardashian reflects on being together with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian finds it hard to be 'kind' with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian opens up about how it feels to stay good with a cheating ex.



The Kardashians star has made it a point to maintain a cordial relationship as co-parent and even friendship with Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children, in spite of his numerous cheating scandals.

But she acknowledged in a recent interview that there are days when her tolerance is tried.

“I had to learn to take control of my feelings,” she explained to tmrw magazine for their latest issue.

“There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret.”

She said, “Do I have days I want to be a petty b*tch? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”

The 39-year-old mother of two is certain that she will never regret being kind, whatever her emotions.

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course,” she said.

“It’s way harder to be nice. It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!'”

“Trust me,” she added, “That’s not how I feel every day.”

The 32-year-old Thompson and the creator of Good American have a notoriously turbulent relationship.

Sadly, Thompson's adultery affected both of their pregnancies with the two children they share.