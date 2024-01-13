Alabama Barker’s shady response to Shanna Moakler after Travis, Kim Kardashian accusations

Alabama Barker defend no to father Travis Barker

Alabama Barker won't hear it for her father Travis Barker, not even from her mother Shanna Moakler.



The 18-year-old ex-daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler wrote a mysterious statement on social media following her mother's allegation that her father had once planned on having an intimate relationship with Kim Kardashian, his current sister-in-law.

“Once you stop relying on other individuals your life will become so much better,” Alabama posted to her Instagram Stories Friday.

“Disappointment in others won’t exist.”

Alabama Barker/Instagram

Alabama's post was made one day after 48-year-old Moakler revealed details on the Dumb Blonde podcast regarding texts she purportedly witnessed between the 43-year-old founder of Skims and the 48-year-old drummer for Blink-182.

“They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f–k,” she alleged of the messages, talking about Travis’ now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

“I wanted this relationship to work. I was so in love with him,” Moakler said, revealing that after she showed Travis the messages, he promptly “deleted” them.

“[He] said, ‘I don’t see anything.’”

The former pageant winner said that she confronted Kim over the texts by calling her.

“She just said to me, ‘I don’t like white guys,’” Moakler claimed.

“I was like, ‘You’ll f–k anyone to be famous,'” she said, adding that she and the musician “never really recovered from that.”

“I felt stupid,” she shared.

However, both Travis and Kim previously denied rumours of an affair.