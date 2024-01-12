‘RHOC’: Shannon Beador makes her comeback months after DUI arrest

Shannon Beador was arrested for driving with a blood alcohol content three times over the legal limit

Shannon Beador is making her television comeback months after she was arrested for a DUI.

Months after the unfortunate incident which saw her crashing her vehicle into a residential property, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is back for season 18 of the hit Bravo series.

The reality star teased her return on social media, sharing a heartwarming photo with her daughters and the Bravo crew to her Instagram Wednesday.

She captioned the post with a simple film camera emoji and a heart.



Beador’s return comes months after she made headlines for her arrest in September 2023, following a car crash that led her vehicle into a Newport Beach residence.

Video surveillance footage captured Beador speeding through a residential area before colliding with the side of a house.

According to the legal documents, District Attorney Spitzer disclosed that Beador had a blood alcohol content of 0.24 percent at the time of the crash, which is three times the legal limit.

Beador suffered a fractured left wrist, along with cuts and bruising to her left eye as a result of the accident. She subsequently took responsibility for the property damage caused to the house she struck.

She was spared jail time, but was mandated to complete 40 hours of community service and participate in a nine-month alcohol program.

Furthermore, she was sentenced to three years’ probation.